Joe Biden, Yoon Suk Yeol warn North Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan

President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol review 3rd US Infantry troops. Pic/AP

President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol unveiled a new plan on Wednesday to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat, with the US leader issuing a blunt warning that such an attack would “result in the end of whatever regime” took such action.

The new nuclear deterrence effort calls for periodically docking US nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades, bolstering training between the two countries, and more. The declaration was unveiled as Biden hosted Yoon for a state visit at a moment of heightened anxiety over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea.

Yoon said that the new commitment by the “righteous alliance” includes plans for bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, the establishment of a nuclear consultative group and improved sharing of information on nuclear and strategic weapons operation plans. “Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using full force of the alliance.

Glam dinner at White House for Yoon

Actor Angelina Jolie, home improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim headlined the list of big names from politics, business, sports and entertainment glamming up a fancy black-tie dinner that President Joe Biden hosted Wednesday for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House.

China warns US against “provoking confrontation”

China, on Thursday, warned Washington and Seoul against “provoking confrontation” with North Korea, after President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart said Pyongyang would face the “end” of its leadership if it uses its nuclear arsenal.

“All parties should face up to the crux of the (Korean) peninsula issue and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, urging against “deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and playing up threats”.

“What the US is doing ... provokes confrontation between camps, undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime and the strategic interests of other countries,” Mao said.

