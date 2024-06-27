The American commonwealth in the Pacific is relatively close to Assange’s native Australia and accommodated his desire to avoid entering the US

Julian Assange gives a thumbs-up after arriving at Canberra Airport in Australia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Julian Assange finally returns to Australia a free man x 00:00

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet on Wednesday, hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing US military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga.

The criminal case of international intrigue came to a surprise end in a most unusual setting with Assange, 52, entering his plea in a US district court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands. The American commonwealth in the Pacific is relatively close to Assange’s native Australia and accommodated his desire to avoid entering the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assange was accused of receiving and publishing hundreds of thousands of war logs and diplomatic cables that included details of US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. Among the files was a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever