Julian Assange finally returns to Australia a free man

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Canberra
Agencies

The American commonwealth in the Pacific is relatively close to Assange’s native Australia and accommodated his desire to avoid entering the US

Julian Assange gives a thumbs-up after arriving at Canberra Airport in Australia. Pic/AFP

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet on Wednesday, hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing US military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga.


The criminal case of international intrigue came to a surprise end in a most unusual setting with Assange, 52, entering his plea in a US district court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands. The American commonwealth in the Pacific is relatively close to Assange’s native Australia and accommodated his desire to avoid entering the US. 


Assange was accused of receiving and publishing hundreds of thousands of war logs and diplomatic cables that included details of US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. Among the files was a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people.


