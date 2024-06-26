Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Julian Assange in US for guilty plea deal

Julian Assange in US for guilty plea deal

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

It was revealed overnight on Monday that he has been freed. He was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information

Julian Assange in US for guilty plea deal

Airplane carrying Assange stopped for refuelling in Bangkok. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Julian Assange in US for guilty plea deal
x
00:00

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange, who has been fighting against his extradition to the US on espionage charges for over a decade, has been freed from prison and flown out of the UK under a plea deal with the American authorities.


The 52-year-old Australian national was lodged at Belmarsh high-security prison in London since 2019 when he was taken into custody from the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he had sought asylum. It was revealed overnight on Monday that he has been freed. He was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information. 


Assange will return to Australia, UK media reports said, citing a letter from the US Justice Department. In return for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, the activist will be sentenced to time served, 62 months, time already spent in a British prison, according to court documents. After a judge formally accepts this plea, Assange can return to his wife and children in Australia.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

julian assange wikileaks world news london International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK