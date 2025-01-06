An official familiar with the development said Parliament, which had been due to resume Jan 27, will be suspended until March 24

Justin Trudeau has stepped down as the leader of the Liberal Party and will as Canada's Prime Minister once a new leader is chosen, he stated in Ottawa on Monday. Trudeau says he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader.

The development comes amid rising discontent over his leadership and the abrupt departure of his finance minister, which highlighted the growing instability within his government, news agency AP reported.

An official familiar with the matter revealed that Parliament, which was due to reconvene on January 27, will now be suspended until March 24 to allow time for a Liberal Party leadership race. This decision is expected to provide a clearer timeline for the leadership transition.

At present, it is unclear when national elections will be held to select a permanent replacement for Trudeau, AP reported.

The 53-year-old, who assumed power in 2015 after a decade of Conservative rule, was initially celebrated for bringing Canada back to its liberal roots. However, Trudea has faced increasing unpopularity in recent years, primarily owing to issues such as the rising cost of living, including food and housing, and an influx of immigration.

The timing of this political upheaval is particularly challenging for Canada on the international stage. With incoming United States (US) President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods unless it curbs what Trump has described as a flow of migrants and drugs into the US — despite the fact that far fewer of each cross the border from Canada than from Mexico — Trudeau's departure could have significant implications. Canada is a major exporter of oil, natural gas, steel, aluminium, and automobiles to the US.

Finance Minister had slammed Trudeau's economic policies in Dec before stepping down

The son of one of Canada's most famous prime ministers Pierre, Trudeau has remained largely silent in recent weeks, despite growing pressure for him to step down.

Trudeau's leadership faced a major blow in December when Canada's then finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned from his Cabinet, citing disagreement over some of his economic policies. Her resignation came shortly after the housing minister stepped down, further shaking public confidence in the government.

Freeland, who had also served as deputy prime minister, voiced concerns over Trudeau's handling of the threat of tariffs, criticising some of his "costly political gimmicks" and arguing that Canada could not afford such measures amid mounting international tensions.

In her resignation letter, Freeland stated, "Our country is facing a grave challenge. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war."

Though Trudeau had initially planned to run for a fourth term in the next general election, discontent within his own party had grown, with recent defeats in special elections in long-held Liberal turfs in Toronto and Montreal. No Canadian Prime Minister has won four consecutive terms in over a century.

Over nearly a decade in power, Justin Trudeau championed numerous progressive causes, earning support from his liberal base. He advocated for immigration and diversity at a time when other nations were tightening their borders. His government legalised cannabis and focused on gender equality, appointing an equal number of men and women to Cabinet. However, his attempts to balance economic growth with environmental protection were criticised from both the left and the right. Notably, he implemented a carbon tax and backed the expansion of a pipeline to increase Alberta’s oil exports.

Although Canada's COVID-19 response was seen as relatively successful, with fewer deaths compared to other nations and significant financial support for citizens, opposition to vaccine mandates created growing resentment. Anti-Trudeau sentiment, particularly in rural areas, became increasingly visible, with flags bearing his name alongside expletives often seen in protest.

Trudeau’s political career, which began in the shadow of his father's legacy, has faced significant challenges. His father, Pierre, served as prime minister for nearly 16 years and was one of Canada's most iconic leaders, often compared to John F Kennedy. Justin Trudeau, inheriting his father’s name and star power, became Canada's second-youngest prime minister, sweeping to power in 2015 with a stunning electoral victory.

A former teacher, nightclub bouncer, and snowboard instructor, Justin Trudeau has three children with his now-estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, a former model and television host.

(With AP inputs)