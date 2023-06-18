Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Kakhovka dam Breach has affected 14 million

Kakhovka dam: Breach has affected 1.4 million

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Currently, 39 settlements remain in the disaster area, while more than 3,700 people have been rescued from the flooded areas, Shmyhal said

Kakhovka dam: Breach has affected 1.4 million

Volunteers rescue stranded residents in Kherson, Ukraine. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Kakhovka dam: Breach has affected 1.4 million
x
00:00

Nearly 200 settlements have been affected by the June 6 breaching of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed.


With a combined population of 1.4 million, the affected communities are located in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv regions and the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said Shmyhal to media persons during his visit to Kherson. Currently, 39 settlements remain in the disaster area, while more than 3,700 people have been rescued from the flooded areas, Shmyhal said.


The government has allocated about $42 million to provide compensation for the damaged and destroyed property and to pay one-time aid to flood victims, he added. The breaching of the dam led to mass evacuations as water levels downstream rapidly increased. Kiev and Moscow have traded accusations over the dam’s destruction, without providing concrete proof that the other is culpable. Agencies


3,700
No of people rescued

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ukraine russia world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK