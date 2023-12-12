Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Kenya falls into darkness for third time in 3 months

Kenya falls into darkness for third time in 3 months

Updated on: 12 December,2023 05:28 AM IST  |  Nairobi
Agencies |

Sunday’s outage began around 8 pm local time (1700 GMT) and was the third national power supply failure within the last three months.

Kenya falls into darkness for third time in 3 months

Representation Pic

A nationwide power blackout hit Kenya Sunday evening, paralyzing large parts of the country, including the main airport in the capital, Nairobi, a major transport hub connecting East Africa to Asia, Europe and other parts of the world. Sunday’s outage began around 8 pm local time (1700 GMT) and was the third national power supply failure within the last three months.


Among the key establishments affected was the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, as well as Eldoret Airport in western Kenya, where emergency power generators failed to kick in after the power grid failed.


The state-run utility, Kenya Power, blamed the the blackout on a “system disturbance” which it claimed was being addressed by technicians. “We have lost electricity supply to various parts of the country due to a suspected fault affecting the power system,” a statement said.


