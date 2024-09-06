The cause of the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said. The school caters to children up to the age of 14

Parents and community members gather outside the Nyeri county’s Hillside Endarasha Academy. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Kenya school fire kills 17 kids, burns 13 others x 00:00

A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, the police said on Friday. There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said. The school caters to children up to the age of 14.

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu and the education ministry reported that the dormitory that caught fire housed more than 150 boys aged between 10 and 14. Since most of the buildings are built with wooden planks, the fire spread very fast.

The school, which has 824 students, is located in the country’s central highlands north of Nairobi, where wooden structures are common. The Nyeri County governor, Mutahi Kahiga, told journalists that rescue efforts were hampered by rain.

150

No. of boys housed in the dormitory

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever