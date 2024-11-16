Kim Jong Un orders mass production of suicide drones

“The competition for using drones as the main means of military capabilities is being accelerated in the world,” he said

The performance test of suicide attack drones in North Korea. Pic/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised testing of “suicide attack” drones and called for prompt full-scale mass production, state media reported on Friday.

Kim said the drones, also known as loitering munitions, emerged as an essential requirement. “The competition for using drones as the main means of military capabilities is being accelerated in the world,” he said.

Kim provided on-site guidance for the tests of various types of suicide attack drones to be used within different striking ranges to “precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and at sea”.

