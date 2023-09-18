Kim Jong Un returning home after concluding Russia trip

Senior officials including Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov and Primorye regional Gov. Oleg Kozhemyako were present at the ceremony, which featured a Russian military band playing both North Korean and Russian national anthems

Kim Jong Un waves before boarding his train during a farewell ceremony. Pic/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home on Sunday from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West.

Kim’s armored train departed to the sound of the Russian patriotic march song “Farewell of Slavianka” at the end of a farewell ceremony at a railway station in Artyom, a far eastern Russian city about 200 km from the border with North Korea, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported.

Senior officials including Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov and Primorye regional Gov. Oleg Kozhemyako were present at the ceremony, which featured a Russian military band playing both North Korean and Russian national anthems.

This was Kim’s longest foreign travel since he took power in late 2011. It was also his first overseas trip in more than four years. Kim is expected to return to Pyongyang around Monday afternoon.

200km

Distance Kim will travel by train to North Korea

