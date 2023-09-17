US says North Korea help to Russians won’t matter

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “Would it have a huge difference? I’m sceptical of that,” Milley told reporters travelling with him

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un inspects Russian warplane. Pic/AFP

North Korea may be able to boost Russia’s supply of artillery munitions for the war in Ukraine, but that is not likely to make a big difference, US Gen Mark Milley said as he arrived in Norway for NATO meetings that began Saturday.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “Would it have a huge difference? I’m sceptical of that,” Milley told reporters travelling with him. He said that while he does not want to play down the weapons assistance too much, “I doubt that it would be decisive.”

Foreign governments and experts have speculated that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia in exchange for advanced weapons or technology. Milley and the other NATO chiefs are in Oslo to discuss Ukraine.

