South Korea’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that Kim’s delegation includes several people sanctioned by the UN for involvement in illicit North Korean weapons development, including Army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol and Jo Chun Yong, a ruling party official who handles munitions policies

Kim and Putin also visited a Russian spaceport. Pic/AP

Listen to this article No sign of Kim as his Russia visit continues x 00:00

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country’s Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remained uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed “deep concern and regret” that his visit has focused on expanding military cooperation.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that Kim’s delegation includes several people sanctioned by the UN for involvement in illicit North Korean weapons development, including Army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol and Jo Chun Yong, a ruling party official who handles munitions policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever