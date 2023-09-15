Breaking News
Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers
Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard
Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!
Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours
Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen
Home > News > World News > Article > No sign of Kim as his Russia visit continues

No sign of Kim as his Russia visit continues

Updated on: 15 September,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that Kim’s delegation includes several people sanctioned by the UN for involvement in illicit North Korean weapons development, including Army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol and Jo Chun Yong, a ruling party official who handles munitions policies

No sign of Kim as his Russia visit continues

Kim and Putin also visited a Russian spaceport. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
No sign of Kim as his Russia visit continues
x
00:00

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country’s Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remained uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed “deep concern and regret” that his visit has focused on expanding military cooperation.


South Korea’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that Kim’s delegation includes several people sanctioned by the UN for involvement in illicit North Korean weapons development, including Army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol and Jo Chun Yong, a ruling party official who handles munitions policies.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Did you know that leech therapy can heal acne and hair fall?
north korea south korea china kim jong-un world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK