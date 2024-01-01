Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Kim Jong Un vows to launch 3 more spy satellites

Kim Jong Un vows to launch 3 more spy satellites

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:35 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Kim’s comments, made during a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting to set state goals for next year, suggest he’ll intensify a run of weapons tests ahead of the US presidential elections in November

Kim Jong Un vows to launch 3 more spy satellites

Kim Jong Un (centre) at the year-end Workers’ Party meeting. Pic/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to launch three additional military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and introduce modern attack drones in 2024, as he called for “overwhelming” war readiness to cope with US-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday.


Kim’s comments, made during a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting to set state goals for next year, suggest he’ll intensify a run of weapons tests ahead of the US presidential elections in November. Observers say Kim believes a boosted nuclear capability would give him another chance to launch high-stakes summit diplomacy with the US to win sanctions relief if former President Donald Trump returns to the White House.


During the five-day meeting that ended Saturday, Kim said anti-North Korea moves by the US and its followers have been unprecedented this year, pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news kim jong-un china north korea

