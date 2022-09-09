Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > King Charles III leaves Balmoral for London

Updated on: 09 September,2022 04:00 PM IST  |  London
The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Camilla, Queen Consort, are driven from Balmoral Castle in Ballater. Pic/ AFP


King Charles III on Friday left the remote royal estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, bound for London.


The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport, AFP reporters outside the residence said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


queen elizabeth ii united kingdom news world news

