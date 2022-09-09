King Charles III leaves Balmoral for London

The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Camilla, Queen Consort, are driven from Balmoral Castle in Ballater. Pic/ AFP
King Charles III on Friday left the remote royal estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, bound for London.
The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport, AFP reporters outside the residence said.
