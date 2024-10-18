Breaking News
King Charles, Queen Camilla visit Australia

Updated on: 19 October,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

Charles and Camilla were welcomed in light rain at Sydney Airport by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns and the king’s representative in Australia, Governor-General Sam Mostyln

King Charles, Queen Camilla visit Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greets Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Pic/AFP

King Charles, Queen Camilla visit Australia
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Sydney on Friday for the first Australian visit by a reigning monarch in more than a decade, a trip that has rekindled debate about the nation’s constitutional links to Britain.


The Sydney Opera House’s iconic sails were illuminated with images of previous royal visits to welcome the couple, whose six-day trip will be brief by royal standards. Charles, 75, is being treated for cancer, which led to the scaled-down itinerary.


Charles and Camilla were welcomed in light rain at Sydney Airport by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns and the king’s representative in Australia, Governor-General Sam Mostyln.


Charles is only the second reigning British monarch to visit Australia. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became the first 70 years ago. While the welcome has been warm, Australia’s leaders want the royals removed from their constitution.

