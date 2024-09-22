PM Modi meets Japanese and Australian counterparts; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

PM Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington on Saturday

President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walk out to speak at the Quad Leaders Summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, USA. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "very good" meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Wilmington on Saturday. The three leaders met at the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Modi and Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to "further deepen" bilateral ties, with the Indian leader saying that he "cherishes the time-tested friendship" with Australia.

"Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture. India greatly cherishes the time-tested friendship with Australia," Modi said in a post on X. "Great to talk with Prime Minister @narendramodi today at the Quad Leaders Summit about ways to strengthen our partnership," Albanese said in post on X.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @AlboMP of Australia today in Wilmington, Delaware. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit as well as for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Modi also had a "very good" meeting with Kishida, during which the two leaders reviewed the India-Japan relationship. "Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," Modi said in a separate X post.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 of Japan on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware," the MEA said in a post on X. "They reviewed the various facets of India-Japan relationship, and exchanged views to deepen the cooperation further. PM thanked PM @kishida230 for his leadership in advancing - Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the years, and wished him success and happiness," it said.

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship. The two Prime Ministers also reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and other collaborations, a press release by the MEA said.

This was a farewell summit for the Japanese prime minister as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1. This was Biden's farewell summit as his term as the US President will end on January 20, 2025.

The annual Quad Summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, rolled out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.

