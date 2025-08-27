Korean Air signed a 50 billion dollar deal with Boeing to buy over 100 aircraft, spare engines, and long-term engine maintenance, announced during President Lee Jae Myung’s US visit. The agreement includes Boeing 777-9s, 787-10s, 737-10s, and 777-8F freighters for phased delivery till 2030. Meanwhile, Donald Trump confirmed the US.

Korean Air has announced a $50 billion deal to buy more than 100 Boeing aircraft and several spare engines and obtain engine maintenance for 20 years. The deal was formalised at a signing ceremony on Monday in Washington as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with President Donald Trump.

Korean Air has announced a $50 billion deal to buy more than 100 Boeing aircraft and several spare engines and obtain engine maintenance for 20 years. The deal was formalised at a signing ceremony on Monday in Washington as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with President Donald Trump.

The deal includes $36.2 billion for 103 next-generation Boeing aircraft, $690 million for 19 spare engines from GE Aerospace and CFM International, $USD 13 billion for the 20-year engine maintenance service contract with GE Aerospace, Korean Air said. The purchase order includes 20 Boeing 777-9s, 25 Boeing 787-10s, 50 Boeing 737-10s, and eight Boeing 777-8F freighters. The aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery through the end of 2030.

US to allow in 6 lakh Chinese students

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US will allow entry of 600,000 students from China, adding that the inflow of Chinese students was important. “I hear so many stories about we’re not going to allow their students. We’re going to allow it,” he said. Currently, about 270,000 Chinese students are enrolled in the US. Trump said that he was affirmative of good relations with China.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever