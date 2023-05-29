‘Largest drone attack launched on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day’

A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized when debris fell on a seven-storey nonresidential building and started a fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said

Firefighters hose down a polyclinic following a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine Friday. Pic/AP

Ukraine’s capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. At least one person was killed.

Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Serhii Popko, a senior Kyiv military official. The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defense reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones. A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized when debris fell on a seven-storey nonresidential building and started a fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukraine’s air force said that Saturday night was also record-breaking in terms of Shahed drone attacks across the country. Of the 54 drones launched, 52 were shot down by air defense systems. Kyiv Day marks the anniversary of Kyiv’s official founding. Scaled-back festivities were planned for this year, the city’s 1,541st anniversary.



The timing of the drone attacks was likely not coincidental, Ukrainian officials said. “The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,” Ukraine’s chief presidential aide, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram. “Today, the enemy decided to congratulate’ the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” Popko also wrote on the messaging app.

54

No of drones launched

