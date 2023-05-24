Russia fights ‘incursion from Ukraine’ for 2nd day

Oleksandr Shevtsov and Serhii Khrapko, both, Ukrainian war veterans from different cities, walk 120 km and meet somewhere in the middle in honor of their comrades wounded in Russia’s war against their homeland

A Ukrainian soldier carries supplies in a trench near Bakhmut. Pic/AP

Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day on Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.

Vyacheslav Gladkov—governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border—said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. Twelve civilians were wounded in the attack, he said, and an older woman died during the evacuation. Gladkov urged residents of the area who evacuated to stay put and not come back to their homes just yet. “We will let you know immediately ... when it is safe,” he said.

Amputee veterans walk to raise funds

Oleksandr Shevtsov and Serhii Khrapko, both, Ukrainian war veterans from different cities, walk 120 km and meet somewhere in the middle in honor of their comrades wounded in Russia’s war against their homeland. Their walk was shared on social media and they started collecting donations to supply medical equipment to Ukraine’s main military hospital. Their walk also inspired many across the country. Both were severely wounded in Russia’s last major war with Ukraine in 2014 and had to have limbs amputated.

