Libya seals city borders as rescuers look for over 10K

Cars washed away by the flood piled up atop wave breakers and rubble. Pic/AP

Libyan authorities blocked civilians from entering the flood-stricken city of Derna 10,100 people still missing after the known toll rose to 11,300 dead Derna was being evacuated and only search and rescue teams would be allowed to enter

Libyan authorities blocked civilians from entering the flood-stricken eastern city of Derna on Friday so search teams could look through the mud and wrecked buildings for 10,100 people still missing after the known toll rose to 11,300 dead.

Derna was being evacuated and only search and rescue teams would be allowed to enter, Salam al-Fergany, director general of the Ambulance and Emergency Service in eastern Libya, announced late Thursday.

A mosque in Derna stands tall, seemingly unharmed. Pic/AP

The disaster after two dams collapsed in heavy rains and sent a massive flood gushing into the Mediterranean city early Monday underscored the storm’s intensity but also Libya’s vulnerability. The oil-rich state since 2014 has been split between rival governments in the east and west backed by various militia forces and international patrons.

However, the disaster has brought rare unity, as government agencies across Libya’s divide rushed to help the affected areas, with the first aid convoys arriving in Derna on Tuesday evening. Relief efforts have been slowed by the destruction after several bridges that connect the city were destroyed.

Derna city is governed by Libya’s eastern administration, which is backed by the powerful military commander Khalifa Hiftar.

