Breaking News
Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers
Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard
Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!
Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours
Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen
Home > News > World News > Article > Responders still digging for bodies in Morocco

Responders still digging for bodies in Morocco

Updated on: 15 September,2023 09:14 AM IST  |  Imi N’Tala
Agencies |

Top

The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed

Responders still digging for bodies in Morocco

Survivors sit outside a relief tent loaded with supplies. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Responders still digging for bodies in Morocco
x
00:00

The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, where last week’s catastrophic earthquake razed the hamlet’s mud-brick buildings and killed dozens. Bulldozers and responders have been digging through the wreckage around the clock in the hopes of finding the eight to 10 corpses still underneath, even as an aftershock on Wednesday evening rattled already frayed nerves.


“The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed. Everything is gone,” a local man said as crews worked to recover bodies, including his sister’s. Death and injury counts have risen as responders reached more of these remote villages, where they dug up bodies and sent people to hospitals. Moroccan authorities have reported 2,946 deaths and several thousand injuries, with over 300,000 affected.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Which of these hits is on your playlist this Women`s Day?
world news morocco earthquake news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK