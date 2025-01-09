Breaking News
Los Angeles wildfires burn thousands of homes

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Over 1,400 firefighters deployed, other states sending in reinforcements

A home engulfed in flames in the Eaton blaze. Pic/AFP

At least five people were killed and more than 1,000 structures were destroyed as fierce wildfires raged in the Los Angeles area, officials said. Fast-moving flames burned through homes and businesses as residents fled smoke-filled canyons and picturesque neighborhoods that are home to many celebrities. Gov Gavin Newsom said the state has deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to battle the blazes. Additionally, Oregon is sending 300 firefighters and Washington state 146 personnel. Utah, New Mexico and Arizona are also sending teams.


Uber aids evacuations


Thousands have been notified to evacuate their homes because of the multiple fires burning in the Los Angeles region. Uber is offering free rides up to US$ 40 to active evacuation centers using the code WILDFIRE25, LA County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath said.

Oscar nominations delayed

The nominations announcement of the 97th Academy Awards, originally scheduled for January 17, has been postponed to January 19. The deadline for Oscar nomination voting has been extended by two days till January 14.

Biden cancels Italy trip

US President Joe Biden has cancelled his visit to Italy, the final overseas trip of his presidency, to monitor the response to the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles. He was scheduled to leave for Italy on Thursday.

Paris Hilton loses LA home

Singer and actor Paris Hilton is one of those celebrities who was affected by the wildfire in Pacific Palisades, despite not being harmed physically. Hilton shared a video of a news broadcast that showed her house burning in Malibu. The actress said she felt “heartbroken” and that “no one should go through such an experience”. Mandy Moore, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, James Woods, Diane Warren, Cameron Mathison and Ricki Lake among celebrities who also lost their homes in wildfires.

los angeles wildlife world news International news

