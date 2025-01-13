Los Angeles wildfires: Death toll rises to 24; 16 missing

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:54 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 80 kmph and gusts in the mountains reaching 113 kmph

A car drives through destruction caused by the Palisades fire. Pic/AFP

Firefighters scrambled on Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.


The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 80 kmph and gusts in the mountains reaching 113 kmph.


Meanwhile, officials were building an online database to allow evacuated residents to see if their homes were damaged or destroyed. About 1,50,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders.


