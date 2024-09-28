Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Magnetic ripples drive computing revolution

Magnetic ripples drive computing revolution

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Scientists believe these ripples can replace the electrical currents used in today’s computers, leading to more energy-efficient technology

Magnetic ripples drive computing revolution

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Magnetic ripples drive computing revolution
x
00:00

Researchers at the University of Vienna have made a key breakthrough in a promising new area of computing that could drastically reduce energy consumption. Their invention, called a “magnonic repeater,” solves a major problem in using magnons—tiny disturbances in magnetic materials—to process data. This development, published in Nature Communications, brings us closer to computers that use less power but can perform tasks faster. A magnon is like a ripple in a magnetic material, similar to how waves spread out when you drop a stone into water. Scientists believe these ripples can replace the electrical currents used in today’s computers, leading to more energy-efficient technology. 


Scientists uncover Mars’missing air



A new study reveals that Mars’ once-thick atmosphere, crucial for keeping liquid water on the planet, may be hiding in its clay-rich surface. MIT geologists propose that billions of years ago, carbon dioxide in Mars’ atmosphere could have been trapped in clays through reactions between water and certain rocks. As water trickled through Mars’ crust, it likely caused chemical reactions that drew carbon dioxide out of the air and stored it as methane in the planet’s clay.

These findings, published in Science Advances, suggest that up to 80 per cent of Mars’ early atmosphere could be locked beneath the surface. This discovery not only solves a key mystery in Mars’ history, but also raises the possibility of one day recovering the stored methane to fuel future Mars missions. The research highlights the Red Planet’s potential for harbouring resources essential to space exploration and sheds light on the processes that drastically transformed its climate.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news mars International news news united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK