Mahsa Aminis family cant travel for prize

Mahsa Amini’s family can’t travel for prize

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Reports said only the family’s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, would be able to travel to receive the award on their behalf

A woman protests against the death of Amini. File pic/AP

Iranian authorities banned members of the late Mahsa Amini’s family from traveling to receive the European Union’s top human rights prize on her behalf, a civil rights monitor reported. Amini’s death while in police custody in 2022 sparked nationwide protests that rocked the Islamic Republic.


The US-based HRANA said late Saturday that authorities have refused to allow Amini’s father, Amjad, and two of her brothers to fly out to Strasbourg, France, to receive the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Reports said only the family’s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, would be able to travel to receive the award on their behalf.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.


