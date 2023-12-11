Storms tear through Tennessee

Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line

Multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee. Pic/AP

Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.

Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line. The Nashville Emergency Operation Center said that three people were killed by severe storms in a neighborhood just north of downtown. Meanwhile, another 23 people were treated for injuries at hospitals in Montgomery County.

