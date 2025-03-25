Breaking News
An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude jolts New Zealand's South Island

Updated on: 25 March,2025 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

"An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued for the bottom of the South Island. Evacuations are NOT required but there is potential danger near the shoreline. We are asking people to stay away from the beach and water. Strong and unusual currents may be experienced."

An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude jolts New Zealand's South Island

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand

A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolted New Zealand on the early hours of Tuesday, 25th March, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

NCS shared the details on the earthquake through a post on X.  NCS noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres off the West Coast of South Island of New Zealand.






Mark Mitchell , New Zealand's Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, shared updates and follow-ups in a tweet.

In a post on X, he said that potential danger exists near the shoreline and requested people to stay away from the beach and water bodies.

Mitchell noted that an emergency mobile alert was thus issued for the bottom of the island and highlighted hat strong and unusual currents may be experienced.

The National Emergency Management Agency of New Zealand (NEMA) issued a national advisory for tsunami activity.

It said that New Zealand's coastal area could expect to see unpredictable surges at the shore following the massive earthquake.

West Coast of the South Island from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point are the areas which are under threat. 

The danger persists for swimmers, surfers, fishers, or anyone near the sea. Analyzing these threats, NEMA has asked people to move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

It further stated that, "People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials."

NEMA noted that as of now there is not a need to evacuate areas, however, "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled."

The information, which was provided by NEMA was issued following an assessment of information available.

It gave a call for people to listen to the radio or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz . (ANI)


(With ANI inputs)

