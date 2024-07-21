Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Malaysia honours new king in coronation marked by pomp cannon fire

Malaysia honours new king in coronation marked by pomp, cannon fire

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
Agencies |

Top

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was sworn in on January 31. Saturday's coronation at the national palace formalised his role as Malaysia's 17th king in a ceremony steeped in Malay culture and pageantry

Malaysia honours new king in coronation marked by pomp, cannon fire

The 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah at his coronation in Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Malaysia honours new king in coronation marked by pomp, cannon fire
x
00:00

Traditional pomp and cannon fire on Saturday marked the coronation of Malaysia's billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who pledged to govern fairly during the five-year term he will serve under a unique rotating monarchy system.


Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was sworn in on January 31. Saturday's coronation at the national palace formalised his role as Malaysia's 17th king in a ceremony steeped in Malay culture and pageantry.


Nine ethnic Malay state rulers take turns as Malaysia’s king for five-year terms under the country’s rotating monarchy, which began when Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957. Malaysia has 13 states but only nine have royal families, some which trace their roots to centuries-old Malay kingdoms that were independent states until they were brought together by the British.


Donned in ceremonial outfit and headgear, Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah were greeted by military salute before they proceeded to the throne. The heads of the other royal families, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Bahrain King Hamad Isa al Khalifa were seated on a stage beside the throne.

At the start of the proceedings, a copy of the Quran was presented to the Sultan who kissed it. The monarch received a gold dagger, a symbol of power. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim then pledged his government's loyalty and said the royal institution was a pillar of strength for the nation. He then proclaimed Sultan Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new king. After his oath, guests in the hall chanted “Long live the king”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malaysia news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK