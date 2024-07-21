Malaysia honours new king in coronation marked by pomp, cannon fire

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was sworn in on January 31. Saturday's coronation at the national palace formalised his role as Malaysia's 17th king in a ceremony steeped in Malay culture and pageantry

The 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah at his coronation in Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Traditional pomp and cannon fire on Saturday marked the coronation of Malaysia's billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who pledged to govern fairly during the five-year term he will serve under a unique rotating monarchy system.

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, was sworn in on January 31. Saturday's coronation at the national palace formalised his role as Malaysia's 17th king in a ceremony steeped in Malay culture and pageantry.

Nine ethnic Malay state rulers take turns as Malaysia’s king for five-year terms under the country’s rotating monarchy, which began when Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957. Malaysia has 13 states but only nine have royal families, some which trace their roots to centuries-old Malay kingdoms that were independent states until they were brought together by the British.

Donned in ceremonial outfit and headgear, Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah were greeted by military salute before they proceeded to the throne. The heads of the other royal families, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Bahrain King Hamad Isa al Khalifa were seated on a stage beside the throne.

At the start of the proceedings, a copy of the Quran was presented to the Sultan who kissed it. The monarch received a gold dagger, a symbol of power. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim then pledged his government's loyalty and said the royal institution was a pillar of strength for the nation. He then proclaimed Sultan Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new king. After his oath, guests in the hall chanted “Long live the king”.

