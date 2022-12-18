Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23

Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two bodies were found buried under a metre of mud and debris

A police officer guards the entrance to the site of a deadly landslide as rescue workers search for survivors in Batang Kali, on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rescuers on Saturday found bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23, with 10 others still missing. Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two bodies were found buried under a metre of mud and debris. He said there was hope of finding survivors if they clung on to piles or branches or rocks with pockets of air but those chances were slim.

Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at the camping site on an organic farm early Friday when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 metres above them. Most were families enjoying a short vacation during the year end school break. The 23 victims included six children and 13 women. Authorities were still carrying out autopsies and waiting for next of kin to identify the victims.

A mother and her toddler daughter were found Friday hugging each other in a heart-rending scene, rescuers said. Seven people were hospitalised and dozens more, including three Singaporeans, were rescued unharmed. Wearing helmets and carrying shovels and other equipment, rescuers worked in teams Saturday to comb through debris as deep as 8 metre. Excavators were deployed to clear mud and fallen trees and rescue dogs were sent to sniff out possible signs of life and cadavers.

94

No of people sleeping at the camp site when the landslide hit

