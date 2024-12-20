Breaking News
Malaysia to resume hunt for missing flight MH370

Malaysia to resume hunt for ‘missing’ flight MH370

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
Agencies |

Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will continue the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometer site in the ocean next year.

A prayer service held for missing passengers, in Beijing. FILE PIC/AFP

Malaysia’s government has agreed in principle to accept a second ‘no find, no fee’ proposal from a US company to renew the hunt for flight MH370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than 10 years ago, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday. Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will continue the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometer site in the ocean next year.


The Boeing 777 plane vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, on a flight from Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing. Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path to head over the southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed. An search failed to turn up any clues, although debris washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


