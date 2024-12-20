Malaysia to resume hunt for ‘missing’ flight MH370

Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will continue the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometer site in the ocean next year.

Malaysia’s government has agreed in principle to accept a second ‘no find, no fee’ proposal from a US company to renew the hunt for flight MH370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than 10 years ago, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday. Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will continue the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometer site in the ocean next year.

The Boeing 777 plane vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, on a flight from Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing. Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path to head over the southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed. An search failed to turn up any clues, although debris washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands.

