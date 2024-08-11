MDP President Abdulla Shahid made the statements following a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day official visit to the Maldives. This is India's first high-level visit since President Muizzu, who is known for being pro-China, took office last year.

Mohamed Muizzu. Pic/AFP

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the Maldives' major opposition party, has welcomed what it sees as a "sudden recalibration" in President Mohammad Muizzu's India policy. The MDP commended the gesture, expressing confidence that India will always be the first responder to any international issue affecting the Maldives.

MDP President Abdulla Shahid made the statements following a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day official visit to the Maldives. This is India's first high-level visit since President Muizzu, who is known for being pro-China, took office last year, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, Shahid urged the Muizzu government to formally apologise for past actions and words made by senior officials, which he claimed had hampered the Maldives' diplomatic and economic prospects. He questioned the government's initial encouragement of anti-India sentiments, claiming that it had lowered the Maldives' international reputation and created unnecessary issues.

The Maldivian Democratic Party expressed hope that the latest policy adjustment would be consistent and beneficial to the Maldivians. The party also hailed Jaishankar's visit and the improvement of bilateral relations, which included the signing of various agreements that were first discussed during the administration of former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the news agency report stated.

However, President Muizzu rejected any shift in his foreign policy on Sunday, claiming that he has followed the same strategy since entering office, the PTI report added.

Reportedly, he highlighted that his approach is based on prioritising Maldives' interests and keeping close ties with those countries that respect the country's independence and sovereignty. Muizzu further stated that the departure of Indian soldiers from the Maldives was a responsibility assigned to him by the people, which he carried out diplomatically.

Despite these sentiments, Muizzu welcomed India's continuous support and expressed thanks for assistance, particularly in areas such as food security and infrastructural development, the PTI report stated.

The Maldives' relationship with India has been strained since Muizzu gained government, notably after he demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. However, recent developments point to a potential lessening of tensions between the two countries, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to developing bilateral relations.