Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Maldives President Mohamed Muizzus ruling PNC secures supermajority in parliamentary elections
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maldives: President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling PNC secures supermajority in parliamentary elections

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Maldives
ANI |

Top

Notably, ties between India and the Maldives had become strained since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office

Maldives: President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling PNC secures supermajority in parliamentary elections

Mohamed Muizzu. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Maldives: President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling PNC secures supermajority in parliamentary elections
x
00:00

President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC) has won a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament. His party won 60 seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, Maldives-based Sun Online reported. Over 200,000 people voted in the parliamentary elections, in which 326 candidates were in the fray for 93 seats in the next parliamentary assembly, including six new seats.


Maldives ruling party's candidates contested 90 seats. The candidates who contested the elections also included 89 candidates from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP); 39 candidates from the Democrats; 10 candidates from the Jumhoory Party (JP); four candidates from the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA); four from the Adhaalath Party (AP); two from the Maldives National Party (MNP); and 130 independent candidates.


According to preliminary results, President Mohamed Muizzu's PNC secured the win in more than 60 seats, which is roughly two-thirds of the total seats. It does not include the independent candidates who contested with the party's support and candidates from the MNP and MDA. MNP and MDA are two parties allied with the ruling coalition.


Notably, the then-ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) won a supermajority with 64 seats in the elections held in 2019, while the then-opposition PPM-PNC coalition secured a win in just eight seats, according to Sun Online report. The then-ruling PPM won a majority in the 2014 elections, Sun Online reported. The only ruling party that has not been able to secure a majority was the MDP in the 2009 elections.

Notably, ties between India and the Maldives had become strained since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office. He criticised India during and after the presidential polls and his government also formally requested India to withdraw its troops from Male. However, in March, Muizzu requested New Delhi for debt relief measures, while stating that India would continue to remain the Maldives' "closest ally," local media reported.

He further claimed that he has "not taken any action nor made any statements" that may strain the relationship between the two countries. In an interview with local media 'Mihaaru', Muizzu said that he hopes India will accommodate debt relief measures for the Maldives' in the repayment of the hefty loans taken from the country over consecutive governments, Adhadhu reported.

He said, "The conditions we have inherited are such that there are very large loans taken from India. Hence, we are holding discussions to explore leniencies in the repayment structure of these loans. Instead of halting any ongoing projects, proceed with them at speed. So I see no reason for any adverse effects [on Maldives-India relations]."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news maldives male International news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK