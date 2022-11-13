Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih assures to relocate garage post fire

The garage was located on the ground floor, while the first floor of the building housed migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka

People evacuated from a fire in the Maldives capital await relocation. Pic/AFP

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday promised to step up efforts to relocate workshops and garages outside of residential areas after visiting the building here where a major fire broke out, killing 10 people, including seven Indians. A fire broke out in a car repair garage in M Nirufehi, located near the Maaveyo Mosque, on Thursday. The garage was located on the ground floor, while the first floor of the building housed migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to local media outlets, President Solih highlighted delays in relocating workshops and garages outside of residential areas and affirmed the relocation will move forward at a prompt pace. The Maldives head of state made the affirmation after visiting the site of Maafannu Senrose (west block), which was caught in a deadly blaze. President Solih confirmed all the warehouses storing hazardous chemicals were shifted outside of residential areas. The Maldivian authorities have begun the process of repatriation of the bodies charred to death in the biggest-ever fire incident here in the country’s capital.

