×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > News > World News > Article > Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih assures to relocate garage post fire

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih assures to relocate garage post fire

Updated on: 13 November,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Male
Agencies |

Top

The garage was located on the ground floor, while the first floor of the building housed migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih assures to relocate garage post fire

People evacuated from a fire in the Maldives capital await relocation. Pic/AFP


Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday promised to step up efforts to relocate workshops and garages outside of residential areas after visiting the building here where a major fire broke out, killing 10 people, including seven  Indians. A fire broke out in a car repair garage in M Nirufehi, located near the Maaveyo Mosque, on Thursday. The garage was located on the ground floor, while the first floor of the building housed migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka.


Also Read: Seven Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire: Indian High Commission



Speaking to local media outlets, President Solih highlighted delays in relocating workshops and garages outside of residential areas and affirmed the relocation will move forward at a prompt pace. The Maldives head of state made the affirmation after visiting the site of Maafannu Senrose (west block), which was caught in a deadly blaze.  President Solih confirmed all the warehouses storing hazardous chemicals were shifted outside of residential areas. The Maldivian authorities have begun the process of repatriation of the bodies charred to death in the biggest-ever fire incident here in the country’s capital.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maldives world news male news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK