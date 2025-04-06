Forget about Italian pizzas because AI is serving you with pure Italian chaos with its absurd animal and cultural mix-and-match art

Tralalero Tralala. Pic/YouTube@NazarsMemes

Listen to this article Mama mia, che brainrot! x 00:00

The Internet is losing it over AI-generated Italian animal brainrot. Think crocodile bombers, elephants with flippers, and camels in refrigerators—all with ridiculous names like Bombinarium, Nerpinarium, and Frigo Camello.

ADVERTISEMENT



Bombardiro Crocodilo. PIC/PINTEREST and Giraffa Celeste. PIC/YouTube@Leoseek

These cursed creatures star in surreal videos narrated by an Italian text-to-speech voice, spewing absurd rhymes about life, Internet culture and more.



Brr Brr Patapim. PIC/BrainrotWiki

The mix of random animals, objects, and Italian cultural quirks has turned this trend is a gold mine for memes. From Bombardino Coccodrillo to Trippi Troppi, the weirder it gets, the better. The Internet can’t get enough of this unhinged, pasta-fueled madness.

Flushing rent down the drain

A young Chinese woman lives in a six-square-foot a office loo in order to save on rent for a month



Coming from a poor family, this woman could not afford to pay rent. Pic/odditycentral.com

A 19-year-old woman in China just went viral for living in a toilet at her workplace. Just because rent is a scam, and she’s not about to drop Rs 9414 a month for an apartment when she can bunk in the loo for just Rs 588. Her boss tried to hook her up with an office, but she chose the toilet instead—privacy over prime real estate, duh. Some netizens are calling her a finance queen, while others are saying, “Girl, this ain’t The Sims, get out of there.”

Oye Oye Oysters!



After having 80 oysters, Georgina proceeded to say that she could have eaten more! PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Food reviewer Georgina left a waiter speechless after ordering 80 oysters in one go at a London restaurant which cost her about Rs 6800 only! With lemon, Tabasco, and pure determination, she devoured them all—then casually said she could’ve eaten more.

Going with the flow



The road has been repainted with WAVY road lines to curb speeding. PIC/INSTAGRAM@mr_nation00

A Pennsylvania town’s “traffic calming” fix—painting curvy road lines—has locals confused. Some say it feels like a roller coaster, others joke police might pull them over for “drunk driving.” Though most residents are ignoring it, some believe it to be a grand April Fool’s prank.

Baba ki jay ho!



The blind mystic Baba Vanga. PIC/YAHOO.COM

Blind mystic Baba Vanga supposedly foresaw massive earthquakes, war in Europe, and more. While most remain unverified, one hit—Myanmar’s deadly 7.7 magnitude quake—has already claimed 1,700+ lives. Meanwhile, Tonga shook at 7.1, sparking tsunami fears. With Vanga’s prediction timeline stretching to Earth vs Mars in 3005, should we be worried?

Emotional damage



Discontinued chocolate delicacies and childhood snacks which were once the favourites of ’90s, and ’2000s kids were displayed on the app on April Fool’s Day. Pics/INSTAGRAM@Vaishnavibinuuuu

Zepto had snack lovers fooled on April 1 by listing discontinued favourites like Cadbury Bytes and Hippo chips. But upon checkout—boom! “You’ve Been Fooled!” A viral video of a disappointed customer on Instagram racked up 2 million+ views, with users joking about “emotional damage” and suing Zepto for heartbreak. A marketing genius to say the least.