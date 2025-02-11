Breaking News
Many nations slide down list in public sector corruption survey

Updated on: 12 February,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Berlin
Agencies |

It said of its 2024 survey that “global corruption levels remain alarmingly high, with efforts to reduce them faltering”

South Sudan slid to the bottom of the index. Representation pic

Many countries had their worst showing in more than a decade in an index released on Tuesday that serves as a barometer of public sector corruption worldwide, from leading powers such as the US and France to authoritarian nations such as Russia and Venezuela.


Transparency International, which compiles the annual Corruption Perceptions Index, found that 47 countries out of the 180 it surveyed had their lowest score last year since it started using its current methodology for its global ranking in 2012. It said of its 2024 survey that “global corruption levels remain alarmingly high, with efforts to reduce them faltering”.


The group also pointed to worldwide risks from corruption to efforts to combat climate change. It said that a lack of transparency and accountability mechanisms increases the risk of climate funds being embezzled or misused, while “undue influence”, often from the private sector, obstructs the approval of ambitious policies.


South Sudan slid to the bottom of the index with just eight points, displacing Somalia whose score dropped to nine. They were followed by Venezuela with 10 and Syria with 12. India ranked 96th with a score of 38.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

