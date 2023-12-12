Massive explosion rocks hydrocarbon refinery in Iran

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Rescuers had to fall back as more explosions were likely. Pic/AP

A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran’s Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Governor Ali Fazeli said, “The fire has spread to all 18 reservoirs of the Birjand economic special zone’s refinery, and the intensity of the flames has increased.” He stated that three of the reservoirs have already exploded and the fire has spread to all remaining storage units.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi held telephonic conversation with the South Khorasan province Governor and asked about the latest developments in the refinery, IRNA reported. Governor Javad Ghana’at informed Vahidi about the ongoing crisis management efforts that were being taken by emergency services and executive authorities.

