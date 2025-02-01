Medical transport jet with 6 aboard crashes in Philadelphia

A child patient, her mother and four others were aboard. No survivors are confirmed

Emergency service members respond to a plane crash in a neighbourhood in Philadelphia. PIC/X

A medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood shortly after take-off, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes. All six people aboard were from Mexico. The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Shai Gold, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri.

The medical transport jet crashed soon after taking off, damaging several homes and vehicles. REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/X

The patient and her mother were on board along with four crew members. Gold said this was a seasoned crew and that everyone involved in these flights goes through rigorous training. Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro said at a news conference late Friday that officials expect fatalities in this “awful aviation disaster.”

The plane was registered in Mexico. Jet Rescue is based in Mexico and has operations both there and in the US. The crash came just two days after the deadliest US air disaster in a generation. On Wednesday night, an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers.

The crash happened less than 4.8 kilometers from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane, a Learjet 55, quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06 pm and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). It was registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. President Donald Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social it was “so sad” to see the crash.

