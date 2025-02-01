Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Medical transport jet with 6 aboard crashes in Philadelphia

Medical transport jet with 6 aboard crashes in Philadelphia

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Philadelphia
Agencies |

Top

A child patient, her mother and four others were aboard. No survivors are confirmed

Medical transport jet with 6 aboard crashes in Philadelphia

Emergency service members respond to a plane crash in a neighbourhood in Philadelphia. PIC/X

Listen to this article
Medical transport jet with 6 aboard crashes in Philadelphia
x
00:00

A medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood shortly after take-off, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes. All six people aboard were from Mexico. The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Shai Gold, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Missouri.


The medical transport jet crashed soon after taking off, damaging several homes and vehicles. REPRESENTATIonal PIC/X
The medical transport jet crashed soon after taking off, damaging several homes and vehicles. REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/X


The patient and her mother were on board along with four crew members. Gold said this was a seasoned crew and that everyone involved in these flights goes through rigorous training. Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro said at a news conference late Friday that officials expect fatalities in this “awful aviation disaster.”


The plane was registered in Mexico. Jet Rescue is based in Mexico and has operations both there and in the US. The crash came just two days after the deadliest US air disaster in a generation. On Wednesday night, an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers. 

The crash happened less than 4.8 kilometers from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane, a Learjet 55, quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06 pm and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). It was registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. President Donald Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social it was “so sad” to see the crash.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

philadelphia united states of america world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK