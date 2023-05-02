Meera Syal to be honoured with BAFTA fellowship in London

The fellowship will be presented to her during the BAFTA Television Awards the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14

Popular UK-based Indian-origin actor-writer Meera Syal has been conferred a BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film and/or television.

The 61-year-old, who was born to Punjabi parents and grew up in the West Midlands region of England, was honoured with an MBE and then a CBE by the late Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to drama and literature. Best known for television shows such as ‘Goodness Gracious Me’ and ‘The Kumars at No. 42’, Syal has made her mark as an award-winning actor, screenwriter and novelist.

The fellowship will be presented to her during the BAFTA Television Awards the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14.

