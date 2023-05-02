Breaking News
One killed, 7 injured in UK club stabbing

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Cornwall
Agencies |

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven other men and women were injured. According to authorities, they were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Representational images. Pic/iStock

One man succumbed to injuries after being stabbed and seven others were injured outside the nightclub in Cornwall, UK, according to The New York Post. Emergency response teams rushed to Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin shortly after 3 am on Sunday after receiving reports about a “serious altercation” in the area, officials said in a statement.


A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven other men and women were injured. According to authorities, they were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Also read: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle


On Sunday, an unidentified 24-year-old from the town of Bodmin was arrested as the suspect. He was arrested on the charges of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, the police said. Agencies

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

