Home > News > World News > Article > Mexican rail operator halts trains due to migrants climbing aboard

Updated on: 21 September,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Huehuetoca
Ferromex said it has temporarily ordered a halt to 60 trains carrying cargo that would fill 1,800 tractor trailers

Migrants wait along rail lines to board a passing freight train. Pic/AP

A Mexican railway operator announced Tuesday it is temporarily suspending train runs in the northern part of the country because so many migrants are climbing aboard freight cars and getting hurt in the process.


Ferromex said it has temporarily ordered a halt to 60 trains carrying cargo that would fill 1,800 tractor trailers. It said some international trade would be affected by the stoppage. In recent days, there have been about a “half-dozen regrettable cases of injuries or deaths” among migrants hopping freight cars, the company said in a statement.


A rescue operation was underway on Wednesday morning for dozens of migrants on board a yacht reported to be in difficulty off the southwestern coast of Greece. The coast guard said the yacht—believed to be carrying around 90 people—was spotted about 40 nautical miles (around 74 km) west of the small town of Pylos.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

