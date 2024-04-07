Breaking News
Microsoft warns China may misuse AI content amid elections in India US
Microsoft warns China may misuse AI content amid elections in India, US

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies

The tech giant also raised concerns about cryptocurrency heists from North Korea

Pic/Getty Images

China is likely to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content via social media to sway public opinion to boost its geopolitical interests during elections in countries like India, South Korea and the US, tech giant Microsoft has warned. While voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats in India will take place between April 19 and June 4, spread across seven phases, South Koreans will go to the polls in a general election on April 10 while the US will hold the Presidential election on November 5.


“With major elections taking place around the world this year, particularly in India, South Korea and the US, we assess that China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content to benefit its interests,” Clint Watts, General Manager, Microsoft Threat Analysis Center, said in a blog post. Despite the chances of such content affecting election results remaining low, China’s increasing experimentation in augmenting memes, videos, and audio will likely continue and may prove more effective down the line, he said. 


China will do it along with North Korea, he wrote. These are among the Microsoft Threat Intelligence insights in the latest East Asia report published on Wednesday by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC). China is using fake social media accounts to poll voters on what divides them most to sow division and possibly influence the outcome of the US presidential election in its favour. China has also increased its use of AI-generated content to further its goals around the world.


North Korea has increased its cryptocurrency heists and supply chain attacks to fund and further its military goals and intelligence collection. It has also begun to use AI to make its operations more effective and efficient. Beijing will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in October, and North Korea will continue to push forward key advanced weapons programmes, the report said. “Meanwhile, as populations in India, South Korea, and the United States head to the polls, we are likely to see Chinese cyber and influence actors, and to some extent, North Korean cyber actors, work toward targeting these elections,” it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

