Minute's silence in memory of Ratan Tata in UK

Updated on: 11 October,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

During a Diwali reception co-hosted by the High Commission of India in London, Vikram Doraiswami paid tribute to Ratan Tata as a great champion of the India-UK partnership

TATA Group chairman Ratan Tata

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami led a minute’s silence in the memory of Ratan Tata as news of the passing away of the legendary businessman, aged 86, came in from Mumbai.


During a pre-scheduled Diwali reception co-hosted by the High Commission of India in London with the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday, Doraiswami paid tribute to the Tata Group chair as a great champion of the India-UK partnership.


“On a sombre note, I share the news with great sorrow of the passing of one of India’s most celebrated businessmen Ratan Tata,” said Doraiswami, addressing a cross-party gathering of parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and community leaders.


UK minister pays homage

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds paid homage to Ratan Tata as a “titan” of the business world who played a huge role in shaping British industry. “Sad to hear about the passing of Ratan Tata. He was truly a titan of the business world and someone who played a huge role in shaping British industry,” said Reynolds.

