UK auction house withdraws sale of ‘Naga Human Skull’

The 19th century horned Naga human skull. Pic/X

A UK auction house has withdrawn a 'Naga Human Skull’ from its lots for a live online sale on Wednesday following outcry in India over the issue.

The Swan auction house at Tetsworth in Oxfordshire had a series of skulls and other remains originating from around the world as part of 'The Curious Collector Sale, Antiquarian Books, Manuscripts & Paintings.

“This piece would be of particular interest to collectors with a focus on anthropology and tribal cultures,” reads the description of the auction lot, listed for an opening bid of GBP 2,100 (R2.30 lakh approx) with the auctioneer’s estimate expecting it to fetch as much as GBP 4,000 (R43 lakh approx).

The sale resulted in protests in Nagaland and calls for intervention of the External Affairs Ministy to stop the “hurtful sale”.

