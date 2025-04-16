In order to keep citizens informed in advance about the tree-pruning days in their respective areas, the Garden Department of the Mumbai civic body will publish the tree-pruning schedule on the social media handles of the respective administrative ward offices as well as on their notice boards, starting April 21

Mumbai civic body has asked private housing societies to obtain prior permission for tree pruning. File pic

Listen to this article From April 21, Mumbaikars will be able to check BMC's tree-pruning schedule on social media x 00:00

To ensure that citizens in Mumbai do not face inconvenience during the monsoon season, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has initiated the systematic pruning of tree branches across the city. In order to keep citizens informed in advance about the tree-pruning days in their respective areas, the Garden Department of the Mumbai civic body will publish the tree-pruning schedule on the social media handles of the respective administrative ward offices as well as on their notice boards, starting April 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Amit Saini directed all the departments concerned to undertake pre-monsoon work in a timely manner and complete it within the set deadlines. Acting on these instructions, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Gardens), Ajit Ambi, the Garden Department has accelerated its pre-monsoon preparations ahead of Mumbai Rains.

Tree pruning within MCGM limits is carried out in accordance with the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

The garden department’s pre-monsoon activities include the removal of dead or hazardous trees, pruning of unnecessary branches, removal of fruits and dried foliage, disposal of fallen trees, replanting, restoring balance to leaning trees, and spraying insecticides on roots, trunks, and leaves. If necessary, the civic body will also take assistance from Mumbai Police to execute these tasks.

As part of this year’s pre-monsoon efforts, the Mumbai civic body has undertaken the pruning of branches that could pose a danger to residents. These trees are located on government premises and around various establishments. However, work is often disrupted owing the vehicles parked beneath the trees. If the vehicle owner is not present at the site, the entire operation is delayed. To avoid such disruptions, the garden department has been taking proactive measures.

Jitendra Pardeshi, the superintendent of gardens, said citizens must contact their ward offices to gather relevant information and cooperate with the garden department by ensuring their vehicles are parked appropriately as per the schedule.

Additionally, private housing societies have been urged to obtain prior permission from MCGM and conduct appropriate pruning of trees before Mumbai Rains.