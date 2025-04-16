In a major upskilling effort, Mumbai Police has partnered with Imarticus Learning to train 40,000 personnel under Mission Karmayogi. The training focuses on empathy, communication, and public service

The collaboration between Imarticus Learning and the Mumbai Police is expected to significantly impact the quality of police-citizen interaction

Listen to this article Mumbai Police to train 40,000 officers in people-first policing under Mission Karmayogi x 00:00

In a significant move towards reforming public service delivery, education firm Imarticus Learning has partnered with the Mumbai Police to train 40,000 personnel under the Union Government’s flagship Mission Karmayogi initiative, according to PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint training initiative, which officially began this month, will be carried out over a span of 11 months. As per PTI reports, the first phase involves training 500 master trainers who will subsequently play a pivotal role in cascading the knowledge and modules to the wider police force.

Mission Karmayogi, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a nationwide programme aimed at enhancing capacity-building and skill development across various government departments. It aims to create a more responsive, efficient, and people-centric civil service through competency-based training and continuous learning models, primarily delivered through digital platforms.

The collaboration between Imarticus Learning and the Mumbai Police is expected to significantly impact the quality of police-citizen interaction. The programme has been designed to focus on key areas such as empathy in policing, stress and conflict management, effective communication, and professional conduct, all of which are considered crucial in modern-day law enforcement.

Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, Nikhil Barshikar, stated that the initiative seeks to empower police personnel with tools that will allow them to better engage with citizens. “By providing a structured approach to improving service quality and citizen relations, this intervention marks a shift toward a more empathetic and community-driven policing system. It will also strengthen professional standards within the force,” Barshikar said.

The larger objective of the programme is to promote a cultural shift within the force, encouraging continuous learning and soft skills development alongside traditional law enforcement training. Officials believe this will lead to improved responsiveness to public grievances, reduction in conflict during public interactions, and greater trust between the police and communities.

This collaboration reflects the growing role of private educational institutions in shaping public service delivery through targeted training, particularly under the Mission Karmayogi framework. The initiative could eventually serve as a model for similar efforts across other cities and police departments in India.

(With inputs from PTI)