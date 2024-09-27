Breaking News
UK police probe cyber attack on Wi-Fi at train stations

UK police probe cyber attack on Wi-Fi at train stations

Updated on: 27 September,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

“This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway.”

Waterloo railway station in London. File Pic/AP

UK transport officials and police said Thursday they are investigating a “cyber-security incident” that hit the public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations. Passengers trying to log onto the Wi-Fi at stations including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and 11 London terminuses on Wednesday evening were met by a page reading “We love you, Europe,” followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks.


Network Rail, which manages the stations, said the Wi-Fi had been switched off and no passenger data was taken. “British Transport Police are investigating the incident,” Network Rail said in a statement. “This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway.”


The incident follows a more disruptive cyberattack in early September on Transport for London, which runs the capital’s bus, subway and suburban train system.


