Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Missiles supplied to North Korea in return for troops

Missiles supplied to North Korea in return for troops

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The US, South Korea and Ukraine say North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in October, some of whom have recently began engaging in combat

Missiles supplied to North Korea in return for troops

Ukrainians gather next to graves of the ‘Heavenly Hundred Heroes’

Listen to this article
Missiles supplied to North Korea in return for troops
x
00:00

Russia has supplied air defence missiles to North Korea in exchange for sending its troops to support Russia’s war efforts against Ukraine, a top South Korean official said Friday.


The US, South Korea and Ukraine say North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in October, some of whom have recently began engaging in combat. It has been unclear what Russia would give North Korea in return.


Shin Wonsik, national security adviser for President Yoon Suk Yeol, told a SBS TV program Friday that South Korea has found Russia provided missiles and other equipment to reinforce its air defence network for Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia north korea ukraine world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK