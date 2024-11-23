The US, South Korea and Ukraine say North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in October, some of whom have recently began engaging in combat

Ukrainians gather next to graves of the ‘Heavenly Hundred Heroes’

Listen to this article Missiles supplied to North Korea in return for troops x 00:00

Russia has supplied air defence missiles to North Korea in exchange for sending its troops to support Russia’s war efforts against Ukraine, a top South Korean official said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US, South Korea and Ukraine say North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in October, some of whom have recently began engaging in combat. It has been unclear what Russia would give North Korea in return.

Shin Wonsik, national security adviser for President Yoon Suk Yeol, told a SBS TV program Friday that South Korea has found Russia provided missiles and other equipment to reinforce its air defence network for Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever