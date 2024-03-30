Breaking News
Mob lynches suspected kidnapper
Mob lynches suspected kidnapper

Updated on: 30 March,2024 05:50 AM IST  |  Taxco
Agencies |

Top

The mob formed after an 8-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday and her body was found on a road early Thursday

The woman being assaulted and dragged out of a police vehicle by a mob. Pic/AP

A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco brutally beat a woman to death as she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl.


The mob formed after an 8-year-old girl disappeared Wednesday and her body was found on a road early Thursday. 


Security camera footage appeared to show a woman and a man loading a bundle, which may have been the girl’s body, into a taxi.


world news sexual crime mexico
