More than 21K prisoners freed in Myanmar as goodwill move

State-run MRTV television reported that the head of Myanmar’s military council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, had pardoned 2,153 prisoners on the most important Buddhist holy day of the year, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha

A man is welcomed by his mother after his release from Insein Prison in Yangon. Pic/AP

Myanmar’s ruling military council on Wednesday said it was releasing more than 2,100 political prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. Thousands more remain imprisoned on charges generally involving nonviolent protests or criticism of military rule, which began when the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In a separate report, it said Min Aung Hlaing had commuted the death sentences of 38 prisoners to life in prison. The report provided no details about them. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there were 112 prisoners on death row as of Tuesday.

