“Last night, we had an extraordinarily challenging, challenging evening, rescuing some 300 people,” she said. There were no deaths or serious injuries

Stranded residents stand on a road, a large section of which was washed away. Pic/AP

Listen to this article More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in Australia x 00:00

More than 300 people were rescued overnight from floodwaters in northeast Australia, with dozens of residents clinging to roofs, officials said on Monday. Cairns Airport was closed on Monday due to flooding and authorities were concerned that the city of 160,000 people will lose drinking water. While rain was easing in Cairns, severe weather warnings were in place in nearby Port Douglas, Daintree, Cooktown, Wujal Wujal and Hope Vale, with more rain forecast.

Queensland State Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the flooding as “absolutely devastating”. “Last night, we had an extraordinarily challenging, challenging evening, rescuing some 300 people,” she said. There were no deaths or serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 300 residents were evacuated by helicopter from the Aboriginal community of Wujal Wujal, where nine adults and a 7-year-old child spent hours overnight on a hospital roof, officials said. A Category 2 tropical cyclone passed close by Wujal Wujal on Wednesday. Heavy rain continues to lash the region.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever