Moroccan earthquake: King visits injured at hospital

The earthquake, with its epicenter in the Atlas Mountains, took the lives of more than 2,900 people and injured more than 2,000 others

Pic/AFP

Morocco’s king showed solidarity with his suffering nation as it counts the dead from a powerful earthquake, visiting some of the injured at a hospital not far from the epicenter and rolling up a sleeve to donate his royal blood.

King Mohammed VI inspected the hospital bearing his name in the city of Marrakech, where he inquired about the recovery services and care being provided for those injured in the Friday night temblor and the conditions of survivors.

A video shows the king—whose public appearances are normally limited to special occasions—at the bedside of several patients, bending over a young boy to bestow a kiss on his head. The monarch was also seen seated in a chair, ready to donate blood.

