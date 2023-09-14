Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > News > World News > Article > Moroccan earthquake King visits injured at hospital

Moroccan earthquake: King visits injured at hospital

Updated on: 14 September,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Marrakech
Agencies |

Top

The earthquake, with its epicenter in the Atlas Mountains, took the lives of more than 2,900 people and injured more than 2,000 others

Moroccan earthquake: King visits injured at hospital

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Moroccan earthquake: King visits injured at hospital
x
00:00

Morocco’s king showed solidarity with his suffering nation as it counts the dead from a powerful earthquake, visiting some of the injured at a hospital not far from the epicenter and rolling up a sleeve to donate his royal blood.


King Mohammed VI inspected the hospital bearing his name in the city of Marrakech, where he inquired about the recovery services and care being provided for those injured in the Friday night temblor and the conditions of survivors.


A video shows the king—whose public appearances are normally limited to special occasions—at the bedside of several patients, bending over a young boy to bestow a kiss on his head. The monarch was also seen seated in a chair, ready to donate blood.


The earthquake, with its epicenter in the Atlas Mountains, took the lives of more than 2,900 people and injured more than 2,000 others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you going to attend Bandra Fair this year?
morocco earthquake news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK